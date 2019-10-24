The most popular Halloween costume for NJ and every other state
Think your Halloween costume is unique? The wily folks at attsavings.com came up with a way to determine the most popular costume is in each state (not to mention a way to get us to say attsavings.com).
They checked last year's hottest costumes on Google and trending costumes for 2019 to make a projection of the most popular for each state. So what's New Jersey's? Duh-duh-duh-duh duh-duh-duh-duh BATMAN! Yep, the caped crusader is suppose to be this year's hottest Halloween costume in the Garden State.
Makes no sense to me. There's no Batman movie out that I'm aware of. Endgame was the big superhero movie this year. How does Batman end up being so wildly popular?
The other states where Batman was the most popular? Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Oklahoma.
In fact superheroes and villains are the 'in' thing right now with 43% of states choosing those as costumes. The average money put into a costume? $86.27. How much is America spending on Halloween overall? A whopping $8.8 billion. No doubt about it, Halloween is good for the economy.
So what's the most popular costume in each state? Here's the full list. Ask yourself if you believe any of this is true. Chucky the evil doll number one in Texas? Yeah, that's timely. (Note: New Jersey 101.5 earns revenue if you purchase any of these costumes using the Amazon links provided below)
Alabama: Cheerleader
Alaska: Bear
Arizona: 1980s
Arkansas: Superhero
California: Witch
Colorado: 1980s
Connecticut: Mouse
Delaware: Black Panther
District of Columbia: Black Panther
Florida: Angel
Georgia: Black Panther
Hawaii: Mermaid
Idaho: The Incredibles
Illinois: Batman
Indiana: Fortnite
Iowa: Fortnite
Kansas: Batman
Kentucky: Fortnite
Louisiana: Cheerleader
Maine: Pumpkin
Maryland: Black Panther
Massachusetts: Mouse
Michigan: Batman
Minnesota: 1980s
Mississippi: Cheerleader
Missouri: 1980s
Montana: 1980s
Nebraska: Fortnite
Nevada: Clown
New Hampshire: 1980s
New Jersey: Batman
New Mexico: Wonder Woman
New York: Mouse
North Carolina: Pirate
North Dakota: 1980s
Ohio: 1980s
Oklahoma: Batman
Oregon: 1980s
Pennsylvania: Mouse
Rhode Island: Superhero
South Carolina: Black Panther
South Dakota: Ninja
Tennessee: 1980s
Texas: Chucky
Utah: Spider-Man
Vermont: Fairy
Virginia: Black Panther
Washington: Rabbit
West Virginia: Fortnite
Wisconsin: Ninja
Wyoming: Dinosaur
More from New Jersey 101.5