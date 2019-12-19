The most popular baby names of the decade
The Social Security Administration’s list of the top baby names of the past decade has been released. Technically, it doesn’t cover the entire decade; the list starts at 2010 but only goes through 2018, but the SSA says the list is a “good indication of the ultimate rankings for the complete decade.”
They haven’t issued the state by state list yet, so I don’t know how New Jersey’s list will compare, but here is the national list:
Boys names:
Rank, Name, Number
1. Noah - 163,657
2. Liam - 152,994
3. Jacob - 152,020
4. Mason - 146,079
5. William - 145,893
6. Ethan - 137,512
7. Michael - 134,043
8. Alexander - 130,477
9. James - 126,060
10. Elijah - 123,151
Girls names:
Rank, Name, Number
1. Emma - 177,410
2. Sophia - 166,986
3. Olivia - 165,581
4. Isabella - 156,709
5. Ava - 140,979
6. Mia - 116,301
7. Abigail - 109,253
8. Emily - 109,149
9. Madison - 91,914
10. Charlotte - 89,043
More from New Jersey 101.5