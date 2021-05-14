The most popular baby names in New Jersey for 2020
Every year, the Social Security Administration puts out the most popular baby names for the previous year, based on applications for Social Security cards. They are also kind enough to break them down by state, so that we know what the most common baby names are from New Jersey (for 2020). Here are the top twenty:
|Boys
|Girls
|1
|Liam
|662
|Olivia
|489
|2
|Noah
|560
|Sophia
|448
|3
|Lucas
|420
|Emma
|437
|4
|Joseph
|411
|Mia
|402
|5
|Jacob
|401
|Ava
|397
|6
|Michael
|392
|Charlotte
|371
|7
|Benjamin
|377
|Amelia
|361
|8
|Matthew
|377
|Isabella
|354
|9
|James
|374
|Gianna
|304
|10
|Logan
|339
|Abigail
|260
|11
|Ethan
|338
|Leah
|259
|12
|Dylan
|329
|Sofia
|252
|13
|Alexander
|313
|Ella
|242
|14
|Daniel
|308
|Luna
|219
|15
|Mason
|304
|Mila
|206
|16
|Jack
|299
|Madison
|205
|17
|Anthony
|294
|Valentina
|203
|18
|Jayden
|284
|Camila
|202
|19
|William
|280
|Emily
|199
|20
|Oliver
|278
|Scarlett
|191
The top names are pretty similar to those on the national list, with Oliver (#20 in NJ) at #3 across the country. Also, William, which is #5 nationally is only 19th here (and it’s a great name!)
Abigail is more popular in New Jersey than in other places; it’s #10 here, but doesn’t make the top 10 nationally.
Here are the top 10 baby names for 2020 across the country:
|Boys
|Girls
|1
|Liam
|Olivia
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|3
|Oliver
|Ava
|4
|Elijah
|Charlotte
|5
|William
|Sophia
|6
|James
|Amelia
|7
|Benjamin
|Isabella
|8
|Lucas
|Mia
|9
|Henry
|Evelyn
|10
|Alexander
|Harper
