The most popular baby names in New Jersey for 2020

Every year, the Social Security Administration puts out the most popular baby names for the previous year, based on applications for Social Security cards. They are also kind enough to break them down by state, so that we know what the most common baby names are from New Jersey (for 2020). Here are the top twenty:

BoysGirls
1Liam662Olivia489
2Noah560Sophia448
3Lucas420Emma437
4Joseph411Mia402
5Jacob401Ava397
6Michael392Charlotte371
7Benjamin377Amelia361
8Matthew377Isabella354
9James374Gianna304
10Logan339Abigail260
11Ethan338Leah259
12Dylan329Sofia252
13Alexander313Ella242
14Daniel308Luna219
15Mason304Mila206
16Jack299Madison205
17Anthony294Valentina203
18Jayden284Camila202
19William280Emily199
20Oliver278Scarlett191

The top names are pretty similar to those on the national list, with Oliver (#20 in NJ) at #3 across the country. Also, William, which is #5 nationally is only 19th here (and it’s a great name!)

Abigail is more popular in New Jersey than in other places; it’s #10 here, but doesn’t make the top 10 nationally.

Here are the top 10 baby names for 2020 across the country:

BoysGirls
1LiamOlivia
2NoahEmma
3OliverAva
4ElijahCharlotte
5WilliamSophia
6JamesAmelia
7BenjaminIsabella
8LucasMia
9HenryEvelyn
10AlexanderHarper

