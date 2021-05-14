The most popular baby names in New Jersey for 2020

Every year, the Social Security Administration puts out the most popular baby names for the previous year, based on applications for Social Security cards. They are also kind enough to break them down by state, so that we know what the most common baby names are from New Jersey (for 2020). Here are the top twenty:

Boys Girls 1 Liam 662 Olivia 489 2 Noah 560 Sophia 448 3 Lucas 420 Emma 437 4 Joseph 411 Mia 402 5 Jacob 401 Ava 397 6 Michael 392 Charlotte 371 7 Benjamin 377 Amelia 361 8 Matthew 377 Isabella 354 9 James 374 Gianna 304 10 Logan 339 Abigail 260 11 Ethan 338 Leah 259 12 Dylan 329 Sofia 252 13 Alexander 313 Ella 242 14 Daniel 308 Luna 219 15 Mason 304 Mila 206 16 Jack 299 Madison 205 17 Anthony 294 Valentina 203 18 Jayden 284 Camila 202 19 William 280 Emily 199 20 Oliver 278 Scarlett 191

The top names are pretty similar to those on the national list, with Oliver (#20 in NJ) at #3 across the country. Also, William, which is #5 nationally is only 19th here (and it’s a great name!)

Abigail is more popular in New Jersey than in other places; it’s #10 here, but doesn’t make the top 10 nationally.

Here are the top 10 baby names for 2020 across the country:

Boys Girls 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Ava 4 Elijah Charlotte 5 William Sophia 6 James Amelia 7 Benjamin Isabella 8 Lucas Mia 9 Henry Evelyn 10 Alexander Harper

