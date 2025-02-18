This is one I stumbled across and just thought it was fun to share. On the New Jersey subreddit, there was a post asking, “What is the most New Jersey thing you can think of?” The original poster, dogtron64, got the party rolling with theirs:

“I say kicking back while someone pumps my own gas while drivin down farmlands and beaches while blasting Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen and eat pizza and ice cream. Then drive to a drive in movie and watch Clerks. And eat at one of the 600 or so diners."

Not bad, not bad.

But hundreds of comments came in. Just a few…

“When you and another guy flip each other off while driving and then you get a flat on the highway and he’s the dude that stops to ask if you need anything. That’s New Jersey. Been here my whole entire life and that’s it.” - Upper-Discount 5060

I like this. Basically, blank you, no blank YOU, oh, you need help bruh? Very Jersey.

Falcon0159 had…

“Needing to pay a toll to leave the state…”

Ianisms10 wrote…

“Eating a Taylor Ham egg and cheese at Secaucus while waiting for a delayed train.”

OkBid1535 had…

“Getting Gelato on the boardwalk at the shore and realizing Bruce Springsteen is in line behind you True story, and most jersey thing I ever experienced. Also he's as nice as they say.”

So I admit, I was inspired to come up with a few of my own. But I feel sure you could think of better so feel free to send them under ‘Most Jersey Thing You Can Think Of’ in the chat feature on the NJ101.5 app. It’s easy, and it’s a free download if you don’t already have the app.

The Most Jersey Things You Could Think Of…

Jon Bon Jovi getting ice cream with Bruce Springsteen at Jersey Freeze in Freehold.

No one knowing what to do at a traffic circle

A seagull stealing your food

Sitting in a traffic jam of shore traffic on a Friday night on the Garden State Parkway when you’re only trying to get home from work

Arguing that there is a Central Jersey but then arguing with everyone who agrees with you about where it actually is

Being mad that Giants and Jets are called New York teams but then paying hundreds of dollars to see them anyway

Avoiding the car with all the dents in it when driving through Lakewood while eating a pork roll egg and cheese at the wheel and listening to Gaslight Anthem

