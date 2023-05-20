Breakfast. It's the most important meal of the day.

Luckily for Monmouth County, there's not a shortage of amazing dining options.

I'll say right off the bat that there are a few diners on this list. That really shouldn't be a surprise, right?

There's really nothing like starting your day with a hot omelet, freshly squeezed OJ, and some hash browns. Oh, and keep the coffee coming.

That being said, I've always felt that not all diners are created equal.

The ones you're about to see are exceptional when it comes to breakfast.

You'll also find trendy and unique gems that put their own special twist on breakfast that keep us coming back again and again.

So, what are the most popular breakfast foods? According to reviewed.com, the top 10 are as follows.

10. Doughnuts

9. Home fries

8. Oatmeal

7. Fresh fruit

6. Cereal

5. Bacon

4. Pancakes

3. Toast

2. Sausage

1. Eggs

Do you agree with this rundown? Eggs at the top make sense because they are so versatile when it comes to breakfast foods.

I was surprised that fresh fruit and oatmeal were so far down on the list.

Oatmeal is very trendy right now, especially for those on a health kick.

Let's check out Monmouth County's best breakfast joints in no particular order.

Is your favorite spot missing? Please tell me about it. Matt.Ryan@townsquaremedia.com. Now, time to dig in.

The Most Heavenly Breakfast Spots in Monmouth County

