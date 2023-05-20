Atlantic City NJ’s most unique Airbnb is a sailboat

This is the most unique place to stay in Atlantic City. It's a sailboat!

Yes, a real live sailboat!



You could choose to stay in all sorts of houses, condos, apartments, casinos, and more - but, the most unique choice is a real honest-to-goodness saliboat, tied up in Atlantic City.

You won't be taking the boat out for an ocean run, but you'll be sleeping right on the water, not far from the bright lights and party atmosphere of the Atlantic City casinos.

The boat is a 1968 Bristol 35 sailboat, and it's docked at beautiful Snug Harbor in Atlantic City.

The Airbnb description includes: "Wake up to the beautiful sunrise on the water and the sounds of the water as you sleep in comfort."

What a very different place to stay!

If you plan on surprising someone, they will be surprised by this!

If you're never slept on a boat, you'll feel like the waves are just gently rocking you to sleep. (Or, you'll get seasick....LOL) Honestly, I LOVE sleeping on a boat!

This is certainly a pretty cool experience for someone looking for something different.

The price? Not too bad. What you'd expect to pay for a room at one of the casinos in the heat of the summer. The Airbnb quote is $216 a night. There is room for 4 people (adults, children not allowed). There are 4 beds and one bathroom. (Well, a small boat version of a bathroom).

There is free parking, and other boats and residences nearby.

What do you think? Is a sailboat Airbnb stay in your future? You can find out more here.

