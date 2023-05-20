This local New Jersey diner is growing: Plans to open its 4th location

It's not very often you see the terms diner and expanding in the same sentence, but crazy things can happen in Jersey.

Usually, diners are smaller, locally owned and operated places that have one location and that's pretty much it.

Of course, there are exceptions, for example, Uncle Bills Pancake House is a diner and it has a few locations up and down the Jersey Shore.

But more often than not a diner just has one location.

I think that's what makes them special, to be honest, it means you can only get that specific diner experience when you go to that one diner.

I'm a big fan of the Silverton Diner off Hooper, their taco salad is out of this world, and that's what keeps me coming back.

Or a place like Poppy's Place in Toms River, its unique vibe is what keeps people coming back time and time again.

All that aside, there is a local diner that is expanding, and when I say local I mean it was born right here in the great state of New Jersey and is working on location number 4.

I'd call this place more of a gourmet diner, by the way, they have some pretty creative takes on breakfast and lunch favorites.

For example, green lucky charm pancakes.

Those honestly look great and are most likely not something you'd find in your traditional Jersey diner.

They also have some pretty unique takes on classic lunch grub like burgers,

If you've never had a burger topped with an egg before, you're really missing out it's pretty delicious.

So What New Jersey Diner Is Working To Open Its Fourth Location?

If you couldn't tell from those delicious-looking Instagram pictures, it looks like Toast City Diner is getting ready to open restaurant number 4.

According to NJ.com, there's no exact open date but the diner is looking to open its new Cranford location sometime in the Fall of 2023.

As I said, it's not often you find a diner that has multiple locations like this but I am all on board.

