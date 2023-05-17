The most frustrating drivers in New Jersey are …

If you drive the two- or three-lane interstates in New Jersey and tend to use the left lane from time to time, you have experienced this.

You see a Pennsylvania license plate and the driver is staying in the left lane no matter how close you get to their bumper how many times you flash the lights or beep your horn. That only seems to make them dig in their heels and go slower.

This causes drivers to go around them passing on the right to get around them. It doesn’t matter if you’re going over the speed limit or if the person behind you was going over the speed limit.

If there’s someone who wants to go faster than you, then you move over to the middle or right lane. New Jersey drivers do this as well where they stay in the left lane and don’t move over.

But Pennsylvania drivers seem to do it habitually and deliberately.

I have a theory as to why. In Pennsylvania, the roads are constructed a little differently. The on-ramp merge lanes are not as long as they are here in New Jersey.

So if a car is coming onto the roadway and you’re in the right lane, you have to move over and out of the way to let them in. New Jersey has long entrance merge lanes on our highways. This makes it much easier to merge.

Pennsylvania drivers are not used to this and I think this is why they stay in the left lane.

One trick I have found that works very well is to move slightly to the left and drive over the rumble strip and make a little noise. It’s better than beeping or flashing your high beams. It seems to work about 80% of the time.

People get it, yes, even people from Pennsylvania, and they kindly move over. You are not the speed police. Stay out of the left lane except to pass.

Now, this is not a hate-filled trashing rant. It’s simply bringing awareness and providing information to our fellow neighboring motorists. If you know, one from someone from Pennsylvania, pass this info along. Thank you!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

