Who wouldn’t want a 25,000 square foot home with six bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms? It that sounds like your kind of house, I have good news for you: it’s for sale in Bernardsville for a cool $16,900,000.

As you might imagine, for that kind of money you get a pretty spectacular house. From the listing:

Distinguished for its meticulous detail and quality of construction, its finely appointed rooms of grand proportions offer antique architectural elements, a true slate roof, exquisite wood floors, a masterfully crafted 2-story library with softly lighted dome and 10' ceilings defined by hand-milled moldings.

It also features a spa, sauna, gym, billiard room, media room and wine cellar. Oh, and it sits on 32 acres.

With 20% down, your estimated monthly payment would be $92,847. That includes a monthly tax bill of over $29,000.

Take a look and decide if you want to make a bid:

This spectacular Somerset County home is for sale

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Look inside this gorgeous New Jersey colonial estate

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.