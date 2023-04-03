The most expensive house for sale in Monmouth County is stunning
If you’re looking for a mansion with a horse farm, Monmouth County is the place for you. Even if you’re not interested in horses, the Colts Neck house itself is a giant work of art.
Here are the stats: 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms (8 full, 4 half-baths), total interior living space, 25,000 square feet on 160 acres. Seven car garage, finished basement, pool, and a lot more.
Oh, and it will cost you $24.9 million, but that is reduced from its original listing: $28.9 million; quite a bargain.
From the listing:
This world-class 160-acre horse farm and estate dedicated to the breeding, sale, and racing of thoroughbreds is centrally located just one hour from Manhattan. Clad in Jerusalem limestone, the classically inspired main house presents 25,000 square feet of artisan-crafted interior spaces that invite grand-scale living and entertaining.
The house was built in 2007.
The main level includes a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge and eight-seat bar, great room, and conservatory. A grand staircase connects to three levels of the home, in addition to an elevator that services all four floors. The third floor houses the estate's business office, four generous en-suite bedrooms, and lavish primary suite.
The estate house is four floors, and the fourth floor is rather self-contained:
A private staircase ascends to the fourth floor, offering two commodious en-suite bedrooms, a sitting room, and a dining area served by a Pullman kitchen. The home's lower level hosts a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a 12-seat movie theater, a game room, and a fitness center.
The 12 person dining room
That kitchen is about the size of my house
It looks even bigger from this angle
What a beautiful staircase
The 3,500 bottle wine cellar
The home theater
Imagine having a fully equipped gym in your basement
Nice barn
Your property taxes will be around $40,000 a month.
With 20% down your monthly mortgage payment is estimated to be around $175,000. Happy bidding!
