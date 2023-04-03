The most expensive house for sale in Monmouth County is stunning

If you’re looking for a mansion with a horse farm, Monmouth County is the place for you. Even if you’re not interested in horses, the Colts Neck house itself is a giant work of art.

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

Here are the stats: 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms (8 full, 4 half-baths), total interior living space, 25,000 square feet on 160 acres. Seven car garage, finished basement, pool, and a lot more.

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

Oh, and it will cost you $24.9 million, but that is reduced from its original listing: $28.9 million; quite a bargain.

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

From the listing:

This world-class 160-acre horse farm and estate dedicated to the breeding, sale, and racing of thoroughbreds is centrally located just one hour from Manhattan. Clad in Jerusalem limestone, the classically inspired main house presents 25,000 square feet of artisan-crafted interior spaces that invite grand-scale living and entertaining.

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

The house was built in 2007.

The main level includes a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge and eight-seat bar, great room, and conservatory. A grand staircase connects to three levels of the home, in addition to an elevator that services all four floors. The third floor houses the estate's business office, four generous en-suite bedrooms, and lavish primary suite.

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

The estate house is four floors, and the fourth floor is rather self-contained:

A private staircase ascends to the fourth floor, offering two commodious en-suite bedrooms, a sitting room, and a dining area served by a Pullman kitchen. The home's lower level hosts a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a 12-seat movie theater, a game room, and a fitness center.

Zillow ZillowDouglas Elliman,MLS loading...

The 12 person dining room

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

That kitchen is about the size of my house

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

It looks even bigger from this angle

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

What a beautiful staircase

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

The 3,500 bottle wine cellar

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

The home theater

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

Imagine having a fully equipped gym in your basement

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

Nice barn

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

Your property taxes will be around $40,000 a month.

Zillow Zillow/Douglas Elliman,MLS loading...

With 20% down your monthly mortgage payment is estimated to be around $175,000. Happy bidding!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion

You better jump on these waterfront NJ homes rentals for Summer 2022