‘The Masked Singer’ tour coming to NJ: How to score tickets

If you’re a fan of the Fox singing competition “The Masked Singer” then you may be excited to know The Masked Singer Tour is coming to New Jersey.

The concept on the TV show is a famous singer performs while their identity is completely hidden inside some outrageous costume, including a big mascot head.

I suppose we can imagine there is some deeper moral here regarding not judging people by their looks and challenging your conventions of what you think is talent and why. But I don’t buy it. It’s just a vapid show to kill time by guessing who someone is.

It’s hosted by Nick Cannon and judges include Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke. But what will a live tour bring you? Here’s how it’s described on their website.

“Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters from the hit TV show brought to life on stage! There will be two celebrity hosts on tour, as well as a surprise local celebrity in each city. Celebrity hosts will be announced at a later date. Cast is subject to change.”

So let’s get this straight. They want me to pay minimum $91 for a show where I don’t even know who I’m going to see? I buy tickets now and “celebrity hosts will be announced at a later date?”

Nor will I know ahead of time who the local celebrity is? What if I don’t like any of these people?

As John Oliver might say…”Cool.”

Look this might be a blast. Don’t go by me; I hate surprises. I never want to live to see a surprise party thrown for me and I fear the day someone gets the wait staff at Applebee’s to sing Happy Birthday to me. No thanks.

But if this sounds hoot-worthy the tour is coming to New Jersey on June 17 at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, then June 18 at Prudential Hall at NJPAC. Tickets are on sale right now here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

