The many things that stress us out in New Jersey

I received some shocking news earlier this week. It seems that New Jersey came in 44th in a WalletHub survey of the most stressed-out states. You can read Bill Doyle's article here. Quite frankly, I find it hard to believe.

Do you really believe that the only states less stressed out than New Jersey in America are Iowa, Massachusetts, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Utah and Minnesota?

Do you really think we're less stressed out living in New Jersey than those living in Hawaii? The Aloha state came in 39th. Looking at their metrics and living here all my life, I'm even more shocked.

(Photo: JESHOOTS.COM, Unsplash) (Photo: JESHOOTS.COM, Unsplash) loading...

"Work-Related Stress (hours worked per week, commute time, unemployment rates, etc"

How many jobs do you have just to be able to live in New Jersey? How long is your commute to work n these overcrowded roads?

(Photo: Emil Kalibradov, Unsplash) (Photo: Emil Kalibradov, Unsplash) loading...

"Money Related Stress" (median income, bankruptcy rate, debt-to-income ratio, etc.)

Have you seen your tax bill?

(Photo: Matt Hudson, Unsplash) (Photo: Matt Hudson, Unsplash) loading...

"Family Related Stress (separation/divorce rate, cost of childcare, share of single parents, etc.)"

(Photo: Nik Shuliahin, Unsplash) (Photo: Nik Shuliahin, Unsplash) loading...

"Health & Safety Related Stress (adults in poor health, depression rate, suicide rate access to healthcare)"

There are many great things about living in New Jersey but they come with the stress of being able to survive in a state where property taxes and cost of living are so high that many of us have to work multiple jobs just to stay here. Unfortunately may of us are forced to leave.

So I asked my social following. "What stresses you out living in New Jersey"

(Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya, Unsplash) (Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya, Unsplash) loading...

Cost of living.

Teddy Maturo

Governor Phil Murphy (Photo: Getty Images, Associated Press) Governor Phil Murphy (Photo: Getty Images, Associated Press) loading...

Governor Murphy's stupidity

Justin Morris

(Photo: Alexander Grey, Unsplash) (Photo: Alexander Grey, Unsplash) loading...

High costs, high taxes, incompetent leaders

Mitchell Jay

(Photo: Frank McKenna, Unsplash) (Photo: Frank McKenna, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

People actively trying to kill me on my commute every day, on every road

Tricia Biondi

(Photo: Kostiantyn Li, Unsplash) (Photo: Kostiantyn Li, Unsplash) loading...

My real estate taxes are $14,000 + for a 1,500 square foot home.

Andy Rehorn

(Photo: Royoji Iwata, Unsplash) (Photo: Royoji Iwata, Unsplash) loading...

We moved out 2 years ago, a lot had to do with politics, but more so the population density and wanting to raise our kids in place that has “old school American values” currently living in the black hills of Wyoming

Rob Wisnewski

Philadelphia, Pennsylavnia Skyline (Photo: ActionVance, Unsplash) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Skyline (Photo: ActionVance, Unsplash) loading...

New Jersey used to have a Slogan which was 'Come See For Yourself'. I can honestly say I did, and well, I’m glad to be back in Philly.

Tim Grill

(Photo: Chris Robert, Unsplash) (Photo: Chris Robert, Unsplash) loading...

No rent control

Francie Trout

(Photo: Nabeel Syed, Unsplash) (Photo: Nabeel Syed, Unsplash) loading...

Traffic and congestion

Joanne Monaco

(Photo: Clark Van Der Beken, Unsplash) (Photo: Clark Van Der Beken, Unsplash) loading...

The multitude of car accidents and the jug handles in Ocean County

Cindy Zwicker

(Photo: Bruce Mars, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Photo: Bruce Mars, Unsplash, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Taxes forcing retirees out

Glenn Summers

