The many things that stress us out in New Jersey
I received some shocking news earlier this week. It seems that New Jersey came in 44th in a WalletHub survey of the most stressed-out states. You can read Bill Doyle's article here. Quite frankly, I find it hard to believe.
Do you really believe that the only states less stressed out than New Jersey in America are Iowa, Massachusetts, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Utah and Minnesota?
Do you really think we're less stressed out living in New Jersey than those living in Hawaii? The Aloha state came in 39th. Looking at their metrics and living here all my life, I'm even more shocked.
"Work-Related Stress (hours worked per week, commute time, unemployment rates, etc"
How many jobs do you have just to be able to live in New Jersey? How long is your commute to work n these overcrowded roads?
"Money Related Stress" (median income, bankruptcy rate, debt-to-income ratio, etc.)
Have you seen your tax bill?
"Family Related Stress (separation/divorce rate, cost of childcare, share of single parents, etc.)"
"Health & Safety Related Stress (adults in poor health, depression rate, suicide rate access to healthcare)"
There are many great things about living in New Jersey but they come with the stress of being able to survive in a state where property taxes and cost of living are so high that many of us have to work multiple jobs just to stay here. Unfortunately may of us are forced to leave.
So I asked my social following. "What stresses you out living in New Jersey"
Cost of living.
Teddy Maturo
Governor Murphy's stupidity
Justin Morris
High costs, high taxes, incompetent leaders
Mitchell Jay
People actively trying to kill me on my commute every day, on every road
Tricia Biondi
My real estate taxes are $14,000 + for a 1,500 square foot home.
Andy Rehorn
We moved out 2 years ago, a lot had to do with politics, but more so the population density and wanting to raise our kids in place that has “old school American values” currently living in the black hills of Wyoming
Rob Wisnewski
New Jersey used to have a Slogan which was 'Come See For Yourself'. I can honestly say I did, and well, I’m glad to be back in Philly.
Tim Grill
No rent control
Francie Trout
Traffic and congestion
Joanne Monaco
The multitude of car accidents and the jug handles in Ocean County
Cindy Zwicker
Taxes forcing retirees out
Glenn Summers
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.