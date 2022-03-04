The main reason your family and friends are fleeing NJ (Opinion)

Just about every family has seen people in their lives leave the state in the last decade and it seems that number has increased in the last couple of years.

It's a sad reality of life in New Jersey that families and friends are being torn apart by our state's political leaders who won't fix the obvious problems that are driving people out of New Jersey.

Which state currently holds the following two records: the highest average property taxes of any state in the union and the highest net annual outflow of residents?

And the winner is: NEW JERSEY!

Average effective property tax: 2.21%

November 2020 average home value: $376,199

Average annual property tax paid: $8,314

New Jersey holds the unenviable distinction of having the highest property taxes in America yet again — it's a title that the Garden State has gotten used to defending. The tax rate there is an astronomical 2.21%, the highest in the country, and its average home value is painfully high, as well. The result is America's highest average annual property tax paid—no other state even breaks the $7,000 mark, much less $8,000.

The highest net loss of residents: Nine of the top 10 outbound states are considered densely populated. When it came to outbound moves, New Jersey (71%) topped the list for the fourth straight year.

I'm sure there is no connection between those two factors, is there?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

