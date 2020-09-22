We’ve all been there. You’re on a road trip and you see a billboard. Maybe another. Maybe twenty. Don’t Miss World’s Largest Furball, 10 Miles Ahead! After awhile they make you have some serious FOMO and you start feeling like this is a mistake not to stop.

When the real mistake is stopping. Lame tourist attractions. We all have a story.

I have two little boys ages 5 and 3. What kid doesn’t love dinosaurs, right? So when we heard about this thing called Jurassic Quest at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia we just had to.

It’s animatronic dinosaurs. Because of the pandemic it was done as a drive-thru, much like the safari drive-thru at Great Adventure. The website made it sound amazing. The reviews even better. They gave you the idea that these dinosaurs would be tucked inside lush jungles, dinos lurking behind rocks. You would feel like you were driving one of those Jeeps through the thick trees in Jurassic Park.

Yeah, take a look at the pics in the gallery below to see what it actually looked like. And lucky you, if you'd like to subject yourself to this it was just announced they are extending it at Wells Fargo Center through September 27. But don't say I didn't warn you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.