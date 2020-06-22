The Jersey shore looked almost as busy as usual this weekend

If you decided to throw caution to the wind and take a ride to the Shore this past weekend, you may have noticed, so did a lot of other people.

It wasn't jammed like a normal Saturday night on the first day of summer. The parking lots had plenty of spots and the price of $10 was at least half of what it would usually be on a weekend summer night. There were also a handful of open metered spots on the street in Point Pleasant, but it was busy.

My family decided to treat me to an early Father's Day dinner at my favorite shore restaurant and we ate outside. The place made arrangements to put up a tent, a bar and seating outside, and it was nice to go out and eat again after three long months.

When we finished dinner we went up to the boardwalk, and aside from the occasional mask-wearer, you wouldn't know anything was different from any other year. Boardwalk stands with food and games were open and people were enjoying a beautiful evening walk by the ocean. The sign said "THIS IS WHAT SIX FEET LOOKS LIKE" and my picture shows what the boardwalk looked like.

Most people are ready to live 'normal' lives, if there is such a thing in this crazy year. Those who choose not to can continue to watch Netflix and get into fights on social media over the latest virtue-signaling issue of our time.

Dennis Malloy photo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​