The inspiration for the movie ‘Rudy’ is coming to New Jersey

Rudy Ruettiger, the walk on football player at Notre Dame who was immortalized in the movie Rudy is visiting New Jersey to give a speech at Don Bosco Prep.

His appearance in Ramsey will coincide with a showing of the movie, according to Patch.com. The movie will be shown at the 50 yard line of the high school’s football field and is being called “Friday Night Cinema Under the Lights.”

I avoided seeing the movie for years because it looked too sappy, but I relented a couple of years ago and watched it. I have to admit that it’s a pretty good movie, a little sappy, yes, but still a good flick. If you’re unfamiliar with the story, Rudy was a kid in Illinois who dreamed of playing football at Notre Dame, even though he wasn’t that athletic and didn’t have very good grades.

As you might imagine, through hard work and despite numerous obstacles, Rudy made his dream come true, playing one down in his senior year and recording a sack. Since the movie, he has established a foundation and travels the country as a motivational speaker. Tickets for the event are $10 and are available by clicking here.

