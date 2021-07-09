The Hunt is back in 2021: 100th Far Hills Race Meeting returns to NJ

FAR HILLS — Another event canceled by the pandemic will make its return in October: the Far Hills Race Meeting.

The cancellation of the annual steeplechase also known as "the Hunt," was a double disappointment as 2020 was the 100-year anniversary of the event at Moorland Farms.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders in place last year because of the pandemic the outdoor crowd would have been limited to just 500.

"Cancelling last year's event was a huge blow – for the spectators who have made Far Hills Race Meeting a family tradition, and for the charities that rely on the race to meet their fundraising goal and help more community members," Guy Torsilieri, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting, said in a statement.

"But after 100 years of world-class racing and memory making, we know that the spirit of this event and this community will be just as fervent this October."

How do you buy tickets to Far Hills Race Meeting?

General admission tickets are on sale on the race website. The race will also offer tickets to a special Centennial Tent with details yet to be released.

How do you reserve tailgate space at Far Hills Race Meeting?

Emails have been sent out to reserved tailgate space holders with a deadline of Aug. 1 to renew.

The annual event with 40,000 tailgaters has raised millions for healthcare organizations including RWJ Barnabas Health, Crossroads4Hope and the ARC of Somerset County. NJ Transit provides special service to the event.

Drinking at Far Hills Race Meeting

The race has also received negative attention for large numbers of arrests for underage drinking and public urination. After 57 arrests in 2017, the Far Hills Race Association cracked down on drinking with increased ID checks and other policies that cut the number of arrests in half, Far Hills Police Chief Michael DeCarolis told MyCentralJersey.com.

