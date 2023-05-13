The horror! New Jerseyans describe their dentist visits as ‘traumatic’

It’s certainly not something most of us are looking forward to, but I didn’t realize it was this much of a panic inducer.

I’m talking about going to the dentist.

🎶 DUN DUN DUUUNNNN 🎶

According to a survey put out by NextSmile.com, nearly one in five New Jerseyans was traumatized by their most recent trip to the dentist.

As a former dental receptionist, I found that statistic shocking. I didn’t see people leaving appointments looking upset, but maybe I was being naive.

Young woman at the dentist. D_Djordje loading...

Respondents to NextSmile’s survey ranked the following as the most stressful procedures at the dentist's office:

1. Root Canal: a procedure in which the dentist removes the infected or damaged pulp from inside the tooth.

2. Dental Implants: The process of inserting a dental implant into the jawbone. This can be pretty painful as the dentist has to drill into the bone to make a hole for the implant. It sounds all around unpleasant.

3. Periodontal Surgery: This is surgery to treat periodontal disease, during this the dentist must remove damaged tissue and clean out the infected areas.

4. Tooth Extraction: Having a tooth doesn’t sound like fun. The study points out that it’s especially painful if the tooth is impacted or has deep roots.

5. Tooth filling: Basically repairing cavities or damaged teeth.

Ingram Publishing Ingram Publishing loading...

Have you ever been so stressed out about a dental procedure that you imbibed beforehand? You wouldn’t be alone.

12% of those surveyed admitted to self-medicate with alcohol before an appointment on at least one occasion.

So if you get a sense of anxiety before getting your teeth checked, you’re not alone. Many others in the state agree with you.

Good thing marijuana is now legal in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Check out this 1903 church converted into a home for sale in NJ

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes