There might just be Oompa Loompas. There might just be fizzy lifting drinks involved. When the expansion happens there might just be a Willy Wonka situation on our hands.

In the land of Raritan Township stands a reddish brown barn-like fortress of wondrous chocolates and sweets called The Fudge Shoppe. It has been there for well over half a century.

When I first moved to that town I passed it all the time. It was right in my neighborhood. It stands at the intersection of 202 and Case Boulevard right next to the hot dog and ice cream place on the corner. Then I finally went and found out how amazing it is.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Because their sweets are so good and because their staff is so helpful and things can be packaged and wrapped as gifts, The Fudge Shoppe becomes extremely popular at the holidays. So popular that they literally have people directing a traffic loop in and out of the parking lot. It’s that good.

The Fudge Shoppe has a scheduled appearance next week before the Zoning Board with a proposal to take over part of a nearby building that lies behind their current property. If given the green light it will be used to greatly expand and make a lot more candy.

Photo by Lottie Griffiths on Unsplash Photo by Lottie Griffiths on Unsplash loading...

Let’s hope this goes through because The Fudge Shoppe has been a quality business here since 1961. The pride they take in their high-quality treats and the personality of the company show themselves on their website.

It would be great for Raritan Township to allow this expansion. They’re so go at what they do they’ve even been featured on the show “Great American Food Finds” on the Food Network.

If this Zoning Board turns the proposal down, we get nothing, we lose, good day, sir!

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈