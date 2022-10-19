The first ‘Made in Jersey Festival’ is this weekend

Given the variety of goods, food, and drink that New Jersey produces, I’m surprised this hasn’t been tried before, but what is being billed as the first Made in Jersey Festival will be held in Camden Sat., Oct. 22 from 11:00 AM to 6 PM at Wiggins Waterfront Park.

The event will feature producers, vendors, and crafters from all over the state.

Jersey food, Jersey craft beer, and Jersey wine will all be available, along with music and entertainment like Animal Balloons, Face Painting, Magic Show with Captain Shazamshazoobop , Juggler & Magic with One Man Circus, Comedy Magic Show Pirate Magic Show, and Children’s Music with Sarah O’Brien.

The musical entertainment will be provided by:

– THE URBAN GUERILLA ORCHESTRA, Salute to Jersey Greats

– LIVING ON A BAD NAME, Bon Jovi Coverband<

– PROMISED LAND, Bruce Springsteen Coverband

– LIGHTS OUT, Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Participating breweries include:

Axe & Arrow Brewery from Glassboro

Czig Meister Brewing Company from Hackettstown

Devil’s Creek Brewery from Collingswood

Double Nickel Brewing Co. from Pennsauken

Flying Fish Brewing Co. from Somerdale

Icarus Brewing from Lakewood

Screamin Hill Brewery from Cream Ridge

The Seed from Atlantic City

Twin Elephant Brewing Company from Chatham

The Made In Jersey Festival will be presented by the Camden County, NJ Board of Commissioners, Visit South Jersey, and Brewery Strong to feature Southern New Jersey and Camden County.

The event is free, but there is a $10 presale that gets you a drink ticket and a commemorative cup.

