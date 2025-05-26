It's hard to believe, but the summer season has arrived in New Jersey. Yes, later June is technically the first day, but let's be real, we consider the start of the season Memorial Day weekend.

Just like how we technically consider the end of the summer season on Labor Day, even though Later September is the technical end. We have our own rules when it comes to life in New Jersey.

With that said, it's also a very exciting time of year because that means New Jersey's great county fairs are just about here. And that first one is right around the corner.

Down in South Jersey

It's the Cape May County 4-H Fair, to be exact. And this year, it's promising to be quite the treat.

According to their official website, you'll see a live "horse show, livestock show," along with "animals, rides, food, vendors, music and much much more." If you've never been down to the Cape May County 4-H Fair, it's really a great time.

And being it's the very first one of the summer season, why not take the trip down if you don't live in the area. There's nothing like seeing all the animals while having a great time.

ALSO READ: Hidden affordable NJ Shore beach now open for summer 2025

But if that's a little too out of the way, no worries, as almost all of New Jersey's counties are hosting their annual fairs in 2025. Some, however, have changed their dates quite a bit from last year so be mindful of that.

Here's a look at the full County Fair schedule for 2025, starting with the Cape May County 4-H fair, which is happening from July 17 - July 19.

It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2025. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ summer sunrise sunset clock time change calendar Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.