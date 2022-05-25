The Fireplace in Paramus, NJ being replaced by popular fast food chain
The Fireplace in Paramus closed their doors in July 2021. They long-time favorite was a staple in the local community for over 65 years, and rumors began circling about what would be replacing the space.
Well, we can now confirm that Chick-Fil-A wants to take over the space, there is no opening date set. On June 22, the borough's planning board is scheduled to take up Chick-Fil-A's application for site approval. This would be the fourth Chick-Fil-A in the county. I personally find it sad to see fewer and fewer independent restaurants in New Jersey.
Recently on the Steve Trevelise show, we talked to listeners about restaurants that they miss in New Jersey.
Check out these beloved New Jersey restaurants that no longer exist:
Gail Morrone
Cristina’s Pizzeria in Union City
Giulio Poli
Yankee Tower
Neil Oleary
Mastori’s Diner
Jimmy Givens
Peterson’s Sunset Cabin in Lakewood. Has been closed for about close to 50 years. EXCELLENT food and their steaks to die for!
Paul Mayerowitz
Mrs. Jays
Brian in Atco
The Carriage House
Linda Lee Lucas Huston
Cinelli's
Jerry Rubino
Dish in Passaic Park.
Marylouise Henning - Kizis
Howard Johnson's, All you can eat Fish Fry
Tony Pasqua
THE FLAGSHIP, RT 22 Union, NJ. I’d Order the Prime Rib !
Paul Mayerowitz
Zelbe’s
Vini Lopez
Moms Kitchen in Neptune. Pizza
Chrissy B Harris
Pals Cabin West Orange
If you like mushroom soup they had the best. I loved their hamburgers.
Rich Gunning
The old Olga's. 73 & 70
Deborah Mai
Bennigans
Tom Barney
When I was stationed at FT Dix for basic we got paid once a month (1968) we always celebrated by going to Genos. Much better than McDonald's.
Steven Keller
My wife and I agree... Tracey's Nine Mile House in Little Ferry. We'd both order the Steak Sandwich with French Fried Onions. We were also married there.
Lynn Miller
BT bistro. Route 1 south. West Windsor. Bobby Trigg was the chef. His crème Brule was the best.
Jane Marks Biunno
Larison's Turkey Farm in Chester, NJ. I would order my favorite meal of the YEAR...Turkey dinner & Larison's made it Wonderfully.
Lisa Egan
Clam Hut in the highlands!!
Jean Marie Costigan Kreitz
Spiritos , Elizabeth !
Lucille Marie
Coach and four at exit 8 entrance to NJ turnpike. ..Hightstown had delicious London broil..
Keith Vena
Fireplace Restaurant (Paramus NJ) - Charcoal Broiled Cheeseburgers and Sliced Steak sandwiches
Rich Carucci
Old Judge In S . Hackensack
Norman Gittleson
Freddie’s in Long Branch.
Helen Khorosh
Steak & Ale! Miss that place.
Lucille Marie
Moms restaurant rt 33 Hightstown delicious lasagna also where I first met my husband to be for lunch...
Kelly Shannon
Casa Dante in Jersey city. I miss the veal franchise
Lisa Egan
Mayfairs pizza in Woodbridge I think it was! Omg the best ever! I think Mulberry Street is there now
Va Nessa
The ORIGINAL - Olde Silver Tavern!
Michael G Davis
The lamp post diner Anglesea, NJ.
Erin Murray Hunt
The Circus Drive-in in Wall. A true CLASSIC
Mike Darkwater
The Thirsty Mallard in Waretown NJ great place with great food, now vacant after being sold out to an Irish restaurant that didn’t make it very long in that area. Best spinach salad and steamed clams, and good menu, also had antique duck decoys and sneak box boat. Very cool setting inside .
Jill Zutty
Tre Piani, Princeton Forrestal Village
Paul Mayerowitz
The Embers Restaurant and Lounge
