The Fireplace in Paramus, NJ being replaced by popular fast food chain

The Fireplace in Paramus closed their doors in July 2021. They long-time favorite was a staple in the local community for over 65 years, and rumors began circling about what would be replacing the space.

Well, we can now confirm that Chick-Fil-A wants to take over the space, there is no opening date set. On June 22, the borough's planning board is scheduled to take up Chick-Fil-A's application for site approval. This would be the fourth Chick-Fil-A in the county. I personally find it sad to see fewer and fewer independent restaurants in New Jersey.

Recently on the Steve Trevelise show, we talked to listeners about restaurants that they miss in New Jersey.

Check out these beloved New Jersey restaurants that no longer exist:

Gail Morrone

Cristina’s Pizzeria in Union City

Giulio Poli

Yankee Tower

Neil Oleary

Mastori’s Diner

Jimmy Givens

Peterson’s Sunset Cabin in Lakewood. Has been closed for about close to 50 years. EXCELLENT food and their steaks to die for!

Paul Mayerowitz

Mrs. Jays

Brian in Atco

The Carriage House

Linda Lee Lucas Huston

Cinelli's

Jerry Rubino

Dish in Passaic Park.

Marylouise Henning - Kizis

Howard Johnson's, All you can eat Fish Fry

Tony Pasqua

THE FLAGSHIP, RT 22 Union, NJ. I’d Order the Prime Rib !

Paul Mayerowitz

Zelbe’s

Vini Lopez

Moms Kitchen in Neptune. Pizza

Chrissy B Harris

Pals Cabin West Orange

If you like mushroom soup they had the best. I loved their hamburgers.

Rich Gunning

The old Olga's. 73 & 70

Deborah Mai

Bennigans

Tom Barney

When I was stationed at FT Dix for basic we got paid once a month (1968) we always celebrated by going to Genos. Much better than McDonald's.

Steven Keller

My wife and I agree... Tracey's Nine Mile House in Little Ferry. We'd both order the Steak Sandwich with French Fried Onions. We were also married there.

Lynn Miller

BT bistro. Route 1 south. West Windsor. Bobby Trigg was the chef. His crème Brule was the best.

Jane Marks Biunno

Larison's Turkey Farm in Chester, NJ. I would order my favorite meal of the YEAR...Turkey dinner & Larison's made it Wonderfully.

Lisa Egan

Clam Hut in the highlands!!

Jean Marie Costigan Kreitz

Spiritos , Elizabeth !

Lucille Marie

Coach and four at exit 8 entrance to NJ turnpike. ..Hightstown had delicious London broil..

Keith Vena

Fireplace Restaurant (Paramus NJ) - Charcoal Broiled Cheeseburgers and Sliced Steak sandwiches

Rich Carucci

Old Judge In S . Hackensack

Norman Gittleson

Freddie’s in Long Branch.

Helen Khorosh

Steak & Ale! Miss that place.

Lucille Marie

Moms restaurant rt 33 Hightstown delicious lasagna also where I first met my husband to be for lunch...

Kelly Shannon

Casa Dante in Jersey city. I miss the veal franchise

Lisa Egan

Mayfairs pizza in Woodbridge I think it was! Omg the best ever! I think Mulberry Street is there now

Va Nessa

The ORIGINAL - Olde Silver Tavern!

Michael G Davis

The lamp post diner Anglesea, NJ.

Erin Murray Hunt

The Circus Drive-in in Wall. A true CLASSIC

Mike Darkwater

The Thirsty Mallard in Waretown NJ great place with great food, now vacant after being sold out to an Irish restaurant that didn’t make it very long in that area. Best spinach salad and steamed clams, and good menu, also had antique duck decoys and sneak box boat. Very cool setting inside .

Jill Zutty

Tre Piani, Princeton Forrestal Village

Paul Mayerowitz

The Embers Restaurant and Lounge

