The fight to save lives from addiction continues in NJ

Last week, we dedicated the entire show on Friday to stories about addiction and providing a lifeline for some who had nowhere to turn.

Most of the stories were from people who had beaten the demon of addiction and were telling tales of overcoming adversity and hoping that others heed the call to get help to avoid losing years of normal living, or worse.

Over the weekend I was back on stage as the MC for the annual "Rock The Farm" festival in Seaside Heights.

attachment-The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation (1) loading...

Thousands packed the area at the Grant Avenue Boardwalk entrance as God provided the best weather possible. The event raised critical funds for my friends at CFC Loud N Clear as they fight to save lives and families.

On another positive note, 10 of our fellow New Jerseyans battling addiction connected with CFC during the broadcast on Friday and are now in good hands. Looking forward to seeing you all again next year!

attachment-The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation (2) loading...

In the meantime, I'll be on stage again this coming Saturday, Oct. 1 with my good friend Thomas Hudanish. He started an organization named for his son Nicholas who passed a few years ago after losing his fight with addiction. His dad took up the cause to fight back, specifically helping with a curriculum to help young kids choose a better path by learning coping skills and how to overcome adversity — without the drugs.

I'm looking forward to the annual music festival taking place in Community Park in Point Pleasant Borough. See you this Saturday!

