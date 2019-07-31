The fight continues to save Roosevelt Public School

The fight to save Roosevelt Public school from closing due to Governor Murphy's unfair funding cuts has been taken up by Assemblymen Ron Dancer and Robert Clifton.

In a letter to the town residents, which I received from our representatives in the State Assembly say, like us, they vehemently opposed and voted no on the Governor's budget. That budget cut 172 school districts statewide including Roosevelt and they are introducing legislation, Assembly Bill 4245, to restore Roosevelt School District's funding. It would ensure that they will always have the same amount of state aid that was always provided prior to Governor Murphy's cuts. Here's hoping this works!

To help things along, you're encouraged to contact Governor Murphy at 609-292-2000 to let him know how you feel about the cuts or you can email at constituent.relations@nj.gov.

More from New Jersey 101.5: