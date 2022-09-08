Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out.

They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.

I have always just gone for a regular burrito or tacos when I visit but I recently discovered an insane item they have on their menu. This menu item is named "The Fat Amy."

Now how did Amy become so fat? Well, this gigantic taco is made with four pounds worth of ingredients.

When making it they start with the 12-inch crispy tortilla shell which they fry in a custom basket- just look how incredible it looks being taken out.

The tortilla is then filled with fried chicken tenders, French fries, chipotle mayo, cheese, lettuce, and pico de Gallo. This taco is bigger than the average person's head, and I cannot imagine trying to take the first bite.

The Fat Amy is sold for $17.95, which is really reasonable considering a double steak burrito at chipotle costs about the exact same.

It is a bit of a twist on the Rutgers fat sandwiches we have seen in the past and it sounds like a heart attack waiting to happen. But others disagree, with Food Beast calling it "the hangover cure we need to drown in salsa".

Next time you are at Tito's, consider taking on the challenge of a Fat Amy, and let me know how it goes.

Click here to visit the Tito's Burritos and Wings website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

