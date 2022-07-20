The difference between New Jersey heat and hell (Opinion)

As we sit in the middle of this insane New Jersey heat wave, you hear the phrase over and over that it's "hot as hell" here. Some would say it's like a living hell. In fact, some would compare living in New Jersey to literally living in hell.

Let's just focus on the heat, though, shall we? I ask you: What's the difference between New Jersey heat, and Hell?

Giulio Poli:

"Jersey you can leave, hell you're stuck"

John Riebel:

"You could just ask New Jersey and Hell"

photo: Getty Images photo: Getty Images loading...

Glenn Summers:

"NJ has Phil Murphy"

Dennis Hannan:

"Nothing"

photo via Google Maps Bellmawr Curaleaf via Google Maps loading...

Matt Heavens:

"Heavens (literally) knows. NJ has dispensaries to help you cope."

Henry Kaden:

"Hell doesn't have the Shore!"

Joan Gerberding:

"The pizza's better!"

Gino Formaroli:

"Hell is a dry heat... Jersey heat is like getting hit in the face with a wet heated sponge in the face when you walk out the door..."

Andrew Satkowski:

"Taxes in Hell are much cheaper so it's not as bad."

photo: Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media photo: Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Abbe Nelson:

"The pizza"

Adam Oliensis:

"In Jersey, you ask, "what exit?" In hell...no exit."

Neil Nelson:

"Hell is a dry heat"

Andy Rehorn:

"In hell, there are no tolls..."

GSP photo: EZPass GSP photo: EZPass loading...

Teddy Maturo:

"Hell [is New Jersey] sans E-Zpass"

Al Smith:

"Hell smells better"

Jay El Payaso Watkins:

"Humidity. Hell is one temperature. Jersey humidity is 86 with but feels like 113"

photo: MarianVejcik photo: MarianVejcik loading...

Amy J. Wendowski:

"I moved in 2019 now live in Texas. Would love to be at the Jersey Shore.. want to compare humidity? We haven't been below a hundred since mid-June.... That's just the temperature with the humidity probably a buck twenty.. and I can't get a decent cheesesteak... But I do have my iced fudge bars thanks to friends that were here last week from Philly"

Tom Krawiec:

"With Jersey, you get a side of Pork Roll. (And no to everyone north of Trenton it is not called Taylor Ham, it's friggin' Pork Roll)"

Chipps Cooney:

"The spelling"

photo: Audrey Scripp/Getty Images photo: Audrey Scripp/Getty Images loading...

Jonathan Newman:

"The ocean"

Chris Eppolito:

"Hell is run by the devil ... New Jersey is run by someone worse."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

