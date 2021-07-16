The definitive list of New Jersey’s top 7 diners

Did you know New Jersey has more diners than any other state?

Over the years, many people have compiled lists of what they believe are the best diners in New Jersey. But the research that has gone into this list is unparalleled. Plus, we had input from our listeners to figure this out! And who knows more than our listeners?

Some people may think that the popularity of diners of waned, but the diner experience is more popular now than ever! It has become my mission to try as many diners as possible because why not?

I love nothing more than a nice stack of pancakes on a Sunday morning and it’s great to know that not only do we New Jerseyans have the best diners, but you truly can’t drive more than 20 minutes and not pass one. Here are some of Jersey’s most acclaimed diners in no particular order.

Judi's definitive list of New Jersey’s top 7 best diners

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.