The definitive list of New Jersey’s top 7 diners

Google Maps

Did you know New Jersey has more diners than any other state?

Over the years, many people have compiled lists of what they believe are the best diners in New Jersey. But the research that has gone into this list is unparalleled. Plus, we had input from our listeners to figure this out! And who knows more than our listeners?

Some people may think that the popularity of diners of waned, but the diner experience is more popular now than ever! It has become my mission to try as many diners as possible because why not?

I love nothing more than a nice stack of pancakes on a Sunday morning and it’s great to know that not only do we New Jerseyans have the best diners, but you truly can’t drive more than 20 minutes and not pass one. Here are some of Jersey’s most acclaimed diners in no particular order.

Judi's definitive list of New Jersey’s top 7 best diners

Get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top