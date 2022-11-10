The country’s most patriotic teen visits NJ to do a special task

There’s always a story about a teenager doing something exceptionally unique and amazing and 17-year-old Preston Sharp is one of them.

From the age of 10, this California teen has had an interest in shining light on war veterans as his grandfather was buried in a cemetery where many graves were unnamed and bare.

He had visited the site to place a flag and red carnation on the gravesite and was shocked to see how empty and neglected the other graves looked.

At the time, Preston told CBS that coming out in the rain — or 100-degree heat — was the least he could do.

The article from back in 2017 said:

“His devotion really is enormous, and contagious. Now when word gets out Preston will be at a cemetery, a lot of folks feel compelled to join in.“

This frustration inspired him to begin traveling around the country and decorating graves in order to thank veterans for their service.

His goal is to reach all 50 states before going beyond the United States and has already placed 325,000 flags across the country.

This project has allowed him to learn more about his grandfather and his services and has also helped him keep his memory as well as the other soldiers alive.

He has only a few more states to go before he’s hit all 50 but he just recently checked off New Jersey after visiting Burlington County.

Preston considers it an honor to place flags and flowers in these cemeteries and he has also rallied up a group of fellow supporters who have helped him get the job done.

As he embarks on his final state it is beyond impressive how much of an impact and difference he has made throughout the entire country at such a young age and I cannot wait to see where he makes a difference next.

