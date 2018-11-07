The counties that gave Menendez and Hugin the most votes

Despite winning the most counties — and getting more votes than his own party's gubernatorial candidate just a year ago — pharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin was no match for the Democratic "blue wave" that returned Bob Menendez to the U.S. Senate.

See the map below.

Menendez won his third term with 1.52 million votes. Hugin got 1.25 million, according to unofficial results available Wednesday. County clerks were still counting mail-in and provisional ballots this week but there were not enough uncounted ballots to affect the Senate race.

Hugin won 11 counties. But Menendez's 10 counties had more voters. Five counties each gave Menendez more than 100,000 votes — Bergen gave him almost 182,000. Hugin got six-figure results from four counties — the highest in Bergen, which he didn't win.

Hugin won three more counties — Atlantic, Cumberland and Gloucester — than former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who lost to Phil Murphy with about 852,000 votes in last year's race for governor.

Even though Hugin swept much of South Jersey, he couldn't carry Seth Grossman, who lost the deep-red 2nd District to Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew.

Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 with 1.99 million votes to Donald Trump's 1.52 million.

While Menendez did better than his first race, in which he got 1.2 million votes against Tom Kean Jr., he got less than the 1.78 million votes that re-elected him 2012 against Joseph Kyrillos.

Below is an interactive map of New Jersey's counties. Scroll and click to see the unofficial results for each county.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .