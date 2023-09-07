The Christmas Vacation cast will reunite at a New Jersey convention

Clark, Ellen, Rusty, and Audrey Griswold will be getting back together at a Christmas convention in Edison this December. Oh, and Cousin Eddie will be there, too.

The cast of the classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will all be at Christmas-Con. Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Johnny Galecki, Juliette Lewis, and Randy Quaid are all scheduled to appear at the annual convention that celebrates Christmas (especially Hallmark Christmas movies).

It had been announced earlier that Chase would be on one of the panels the convention has; it is unclear if the other cast members will be participating in the panels, signing autographs, posing for pictures or what exactly they’ll be doing there, but if you love Christmas Vacation as much as I do, the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center is the place to be December 8-10.

If you’re unfamiliar with the holiday classic (and shame on you if you are!), it tells the story of Clark Griswold, a hapless suburban dad who just wants to have an old-fashioned family Christmas.

He has the best of intentions, but he experiences calamity after calamity, involving everything from the tree to the turkey dinner to the light display. Oh, and Cousin Eddie kidnaps his boss. Not exactly the Yuletide he had imagined.

A full roster of other celebrities hasn’t been released yet, but in years past, it has been heavy on Hallmark and Great American Family channel stars, but this year’s start power is unmatched.

You can get tickets here.

And then have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby danced with Danny F***ing Kaye!

