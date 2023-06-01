The cheese that pleases: Kenilworth, NJ Italian deli wins Mootz Madness 2

In New Jersey, we're all about the mozzarella. There's nothing like a nice piece of freshly made, salted "Mootz"; still warm. Where is the best "Mootz" in New Jersey? Try Massimo's Italian Deli in Kenilworth.

They just won the "Best Mootz in New Jersey" trophy in the "Mootz Madness 2" for the second year in a row; sponsored by the Facebook groups "Jersey Sandwich Joints" and "Jersey Pizza Joints".

Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photo: Google Maps) Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Guy Madsen, administrator for the"Joints," which have over 150,000 members combined, made the announcement:

I am pleased to present Jersey Sandwich Joints & Jersey Pizza Joints MootzMadness Trophy to Massimo's in Downtown Kenilworth NJ. There were close to 100 businesses competing for this honor.

Massimo's Deli in Kenilworth staff (Photo: Guy Madsen, Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook group) Massimo's Deli in Kenilworth staff (Photo: Guy Madsen, Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook group) loading...

The voting was cut into regions, and lasted 14 days. Massino's is a great story, according to Madsen's Facebook page,

Brothers Nick & Joe immigrated from Italy 45 plus years ago and settled in Hoboken & Union City. They opened a popular place in Montclair and 15 years ago they sold it and opened Massimo's in Kenilworth. This store not only makes fresh Mutz every day (7:30 am) and makes fresh pasta, ravioli & sausage multiple times a week. Massimo has won several other Statewide awards through the Munchmobile and their customers RAVE about their food and the passionate Men that make it. I'm very confident that Massimo's will compete hard again next season to defend their Dynasty.

Mootz Madness poster (Competition over) (Photo: Guy Madsen, Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook group) Mootz Madness poster (Competition over) (Photo: Guy Madsen, Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook group) loading...

Do you want to know how the Mootz is made? I spoke with the brothers through email.

Who taught you how to make Mootz?

Nick used to work in a deli when he was 15 years old, and he watched the owner make it. Nick and Joe finally bought Belgiovineâ€™s in Montclair in 1984, and on the first day, Nick and Joe owned the place. Nick made mozzarella for the first time. As the years went on, he picked up some tips; and from that day on he's been making it every day for 39 years!!

Massimo's "Mootz" and Easter Pie (Photos: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) Massimo's "Mootz" and Easter Pie (Photos: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) loading...

What sets your mutz from the rest?

It's creamy, soft, and the most important thing is it's made fresh daily!

Food available at Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photos: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) Food available at Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photos: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) loading...

What's your favorite mutz dish?

Mozzarella Caprese.

(Photo: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) (Photo: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) loading...

How do you like to best eat fresh mutz?

As soon as itâ€™s done, serve it with a nice thin slice of imported prosciutto di Parma and Italian bread

More food available at Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photos: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) More food available at Massimo's in Kenilworth (Photos: Massimo Italian Deli on Facebook) loading...

What's the best way to keep it fresh after you buy it?

Keep it in room temperature water, and only last the same day; never the same after you buy it.

Follow Massimo's on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok @massimoitaliandeli.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom