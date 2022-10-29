The champ is here: A pro-wrestling musical coming to Jersey City

The groundbreaking new musical "The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical," comes to Jersey City this November.

The show follows the story of Ben Vengeance, a reigning professional wrestling star for years. He battles the emotional turmoil around his legacy, the future of the organization and the hopes of a peaceful retirement with his wife and fellow professional wrestling star, “The Fabulous” Mrs. Jenny.

The show is much like an actual pro-wrestling event with colorful and bombastic entertainment mixing theatre, rock, and live wrestling.

It stars a cast of talented performers like Ramin Karimloo as Ben Vengeance. He is currently starring on Broadway as Nick Arnstein in "Funny Girl" and has been in notable productions, such as the West End’s "Phantom of the Opera" and "Les Miserables." He made his Broadway debut in 2014 during the Les Mis revival getting himself his Tony nomination for Leading Actor in a Musical.

Amber Ardolino as “The Fabulous” Mrs. Jenny, a minor social media star (TikTok/IG: @ambernicoleardolino). She is currently in the cast of "Funny Girl" on Broadway. She has recently been in the Broadway casts of "Hamilton," "Moulin Rouge," and "Head Over Heels!" National Tours include "Rock of Ages," "West Side Story" and "Flashdance." Film/TV credits include "In The Heights," “Fosse/Verdon,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Matt Cardona as Alexander Swagger, an actual WWE Superstar. His most significant in-ring achievement came at WrestleMania 32. In front of over 101,000 fans in AT&T Stadium, Matt won a ladder match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Matt got released from his WWE contract in May 2020. Since then, he has taken over the independent wrestling scene. In 2022, Matt etched his name in the history books when he became the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

I commend "The Last Match" creative team for their dedication to the sport. Their cast is a combination of stage performers and actual professional wrestlers. The production also features notable pro wrestlers Afa Anoa’i Jr. and Bull James as choreographers and bookers for the matches and also features them as a match in the production.

When choreographing the wrestling sequences, they combined the wrestling style with ballet to create a safe and theatrical experience for the audience. Still, the best part about the choreography is that the actors take bumps.

Praised for actors’ performance and the choreography of the wrestling sequences. The show has received acclaim from wrestling stars like Mickie James, Tito Santana, and the tag team Demolition.

The combination of the Broadway stage with the theatrics of professional wrestling is an innovative idea sure to shock their audiences.

"The Last Match" is playing at White Eagle Hall for two performances on Nov. 14 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

For more information on this event check out their website: https://www.thelastmatchmusical.com/home.