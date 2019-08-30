The celebration continues – you deserve it, Elmora Troopers

It was so exciting watching the Elmora Troopers from Elizabeth compete in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA this summer. I was simply amazed at how talented, composed and confident these boys played at just 10-12 years old. I also loved watching the interaction between the players and their coach, who always showed such love and support for his players. I found myself sitting down to watch every game, cheering along and hoping for a win.

It was fun to see my two sons, ages 11 and 9, be so excited that a team from New Jersey was competing. Plus they got a kick out of the players doing the “Jersey Shake,” putting their hands up and shaking their hips right along with the kids on the field. It’s not every year a team from New Jersey makes it to the tournament so it made for an exciting time.

It was just last week their run came to an end, knocked out of the double elimination tournament, losing to the team that went on to win the entire thing. Elizabeth’s Elmora Troopers came back to New Jersey to cheering crowds, celebrations and fans asking for pictures and autographs.

On Thursday, August 29, the team was honored by Governor Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan at the Police Museum in Ewing, ABC7 reported. The Troopers are named in honor of Trooper Thomas Hanratty, they even wear his badge number on their uniforms. In 1992, during a routine traffic stop, Hanratty was tragically struck and killed. He played for Elmora Youth Little League.

The team even got a whole day named after them in New Jersey. How cool! September 6, 2019 has been named Elmora Troopers Day. Elizabeth will celebrate with a parade that same day, according to nj.com.

Well done boys, it was fun watching you play and you made New Jersey very proud!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​