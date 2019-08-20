The biggest house for sale in New Jersey

A home in Englewood Cliffs that was once owned by Gloria Swanson is for sale. According to Realtor.com, and reported on Patch.com, the house is known as the Gloria Crest Estate and features 24,000 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, an elevator and a carriage house. You can enjoy an orchard, a botanical garden, a five car garage, and a 10 foot high privacy wall.

It can be yours for under $10 million; one dollar under to be precise. It is listed for $9,999,999 (I guess leaving off that extra dollar makes it seem affordable). That comes to $417 per square foot and the property taxes are $158,423. If you need financing and can put 20% down ($2,000,000), your monthly mortgage payment would be $52,697. The Mediterranean style house sits on almost 5 acres and is only 5 miles from Manhattan. Right now there are no open houses scheduled, but you can request a private showing on the Realtor website.

