The best town in New Jersey for dining out (Opinion)

With 46 eateries in a five-block area of town, nothing comes close to the selection and quality you'll find in Freehold Borough.

We were recently invited to help kick off Thursday Night's Rock in Downtown Freehold. The concerts are free and open to the public every Thursday night all summer long from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. It's right at the Monmouth County Hall of Records at Main and Court streets.

If you want to get a jump on the weekend any week this summer, treat yourself to dinner first and walk on over to the concert. Go online and try to decide before you get there.

The selection is varied and enormous. From seafood to Italian to Ecuadorian to a brand new and hot steakhouse, Freehold has all you could possibly want.

Freehold Borough is only 1.9 square miles in size, but it packs a lot of charm and choices for anyone lucky enough to visit. It's a very walking-friendly town with plenty of parking just a block off Main St. If you don't already live or work there, Freehold is a great town to visit any time of year, but right now in summer, it's perfect.

The best town in New Jersey for dining out

Plan an evening out, an overnight getaway or a day trip to Freehold. You will not be disappointed!

