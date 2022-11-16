The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey
The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world.
This was done not only to help popularize Thai food to increase tourism to Thailand but also to standardize the quality of Thai food, which the government didn’t always feel was well represented.
Now there are plenty of Thai restaurants from which to choose all over the US, and Eat This Not That! decided to find the best Thai restaurant in each state.
You’re wondering what New Jersey’s best Thai restaurant, no doubt, so I’ll tell you what the folks at Eat This Not That! determined to be tops in the Garden State: Lotus Thai in Guttenberg, saying:
With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus Thai for some food made from the freshest and finest ingredients. Head Chef Buakaew Nartpranin combines her love for cooking with her passion for providing high-quality food to create the dishes at this establishment. From fried rice and noodles to curries and soups, there are options for everyone.
The restaurant’s website describes their mission as:
We are obsessed with fresh ingredients. With fresh basil grown from our own garden and spices sourced from Thailand, our dishes are authentic, healthy and delicious. With a variety of protein and vegetable choices, we will make sure to accommodate your walk of health. http://lotusthainj.com/#
