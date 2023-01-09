The best steaks in Central Jersey: Where they are, what to order

There is no other meal for me than a steak dinner with all the trimmings. Baked potato, mushrooms, onions. I'd throw some broccoli rabe into the mix as well, but that's me. You could call it my "Happy Meal." Sing: "You deserve a steak today!"

I like them medium rare, marbled. I also eat the fat, which I find most flavorful. My wife tells me it could kill me, but what a way to go. Then again, it's not like I'm eating steak every day; but oh how I wish I were.

New Jersey has some of the most incredible places for the most succulent steaks. Surprisingly, they're not all steakhouses.

I'm a huge fan of 'The Pub' in Pennsauken where you can see your steaks being cooked in a brick wall of ovens. How could you possibly look at that view and smell that smell that should be made into an air/car freshener and order anything else?

So I asked my social following, who are also steak lovers, 'Where's the best steak house in Central Jersey, and what's the best steak to order when you get there?'

Surprisingly, they're not all steakhouses, nor is steak their specialty; but it should be.

"'Four Winds' is just off rt 35 at the Manasquan circle in Manasquan, and their prime rib' is the best also."

Steve Eccles

"Personally, I like 'Four Winds'. It’s not a traditional steak house but they have a killer cowboy prime rib."

Steve Dassing

If I was at a steak house, I would get the ribeye.

"No one will believe me, but the best steak I have had in a very long time actually comes from Casa Giuseppe in Iselin. Best ribeye I’ve had. It’s not on the printed menu. It’s like the best-kept secret. I’ve been in the business for a long time and nothing has come close. Their steak is legit!"

John Manzo

"Char-kol in Freehold is relatively new. We’ve been there twice. A very enjoyable experience."

Bob DiSogra

"Pine Tavern in Matawan"

Chrissy Bigs

"Toscano in Bordentown!"

Va Nessa

"Toscano on Farnsworth Ave in Bordentown. Every steak is amazing there."

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

"Sinners steakhouse in Point Pleasant Beach is really good! We got the tomahawk for 2 which was ridiculously good!"

Adam Daniel

"Steakhouse 85 on Church St. in New Brunswick. Have never had a tough/bad T-Bone or Filet there"

Scott Boland

"The Tomahawk @ Steakhouse 85"

Jason Garby

"Steakhouse 85. I've known the owners, Matty and Chef Brian since I did their grand opening, and they never disappoint."

Dena Weiss Denenberg

"Eno Terra in Kingston - Florentine steak is like no other in the area"

Vincent Calabrese

'Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Somerville!'

Kristen Weber

"As per some of the Giants 'The Butcher Block' in Long Branch"

Michelle Trevelise Vitali

'Ristorante LUCCA in Bordentown! The former location was Mastoris Diner!'

Regina Arcuri

