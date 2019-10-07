Don’t worry steak fans, The Pub is not going anywhere

Photo: Steve Trevelise

Don't worry steak fans, The Pub in Pennsauken which Steve Harvey calls the "Best Steak House in America" is not going anywhere despite the rumors that it was going to be sold to Royal Farms.

The Courier Post reports that, "A Pub spokeswoman confirmed The Pub has been approached several times by the convenience store chain Royal Farms about selling the property but has rebuffed those offers."

That means the legendary steak house which has been a landmark in Pennsauken for over 60 years with a rich history and a sign that become a fixture at the junction of routes 30, 38, 70, and 130 will continue to crank out their famous hearth grilled steaks and terrific salad bar.

The Pub is a place where generations have come and rediscovered. I used to bring dates there in the '90s and now go with my family. Looking forward to having The Pub in Pennsauken for generations to come!

