The best outdoor beer gardens at New Jersey breweries

There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating, as weather allows.

(Source Farmhouse Brewery)

300 Route 34, Colts Neck

Phone: 732-431-2337

The popular spot along Route 34, very close to Route 18 welcomes walk-up customers.

(Source Farmhouse Brewery)

Source Farmhouse Brewery's spacious beer garden is both kid- and dog-friendly.

(Kane Brewing Company via Instagram)

1750 Bloomsbury Avenue, Ocean Township

Phone: 732-922-8600

No reservations are required for the beer garden, though as of August, seatings are limited to 90 minutes.

(Kane Brewing Company via Instagram)

Children under adult supervision are permitted at Kane Brewing's beer garden, but no pets are allowed, with the exception of service animals.

(Ship Bottom Brewery)

830 N Bay Ave #23, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Phone: 609-207-6331

Brewing beer on Long Beach Island for more than 20 years, the Beach Haven brewery is open year-round.

(Ship Bottom Brewery)

Hours are seasonal in the beer garden and the tasting room, where you can sample or purchase handcrafted ales and lagers.

(Last Wave Brewing Company)

601 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Phone: 732-450-8600

The outdoor beer garden is open for table service as weather allows. Families and well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.

(Last Wave Brewing Company)

The tasting room is also open for bar service, with hours adjusted seasonally. As for the variety of brews offered, Last Wave has 18 beer taps and can “usually keep them all full,” plus there are cans and growlers to go.

(Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery)

1940 Olney Ave Suite 100, Cherry Hill

Phone: 856-437-0709

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing offers outdoor seating consistently, weather permitting. The brewery also has continued curbside, non-contact pickup during the pandemic.

(Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery)

The brewery has been open since 2014, at the property that was formerly used by Flying Fish Brewery.

(Two Ton Brewing via Instagram)

730 Federal Avenue, Kenilworth

Phone: 908-241-1614

There are 20 tap lines with rotating beers on draught, three unique taproom spaces and now an outdoor space, open seasonally.

(Two Ton Brewing via Instagram)

Two Ton recorded its first sales as a contract brewer in 2015, opening its production facility three years later.

(Flounder Brewing Company via Instagram)

2 Clerico Lane Bldg 4, Hillsborough

Phone: 908-396-6166

After its start in 2010, Flounder Brewing's new home with a 15 barrel brewhouse just opened in June within a renovated barn at Carriage Farm.

(Flounder Brewing Company via Instagram)

Accompanied, attended children are welcome, as are dogs on the front patio. Guests also can bring their own food, as long as they clean up after they’re done. The outdoor area is currently open Thursday through Sunday, with hours adjusted seasonally.

(Jersey Girl Brewing via Instagram)

426 Sand Shore Road Unit 1, Hackettstown

Phone: 908-591-4186

The brewery (with a Hackettstown mailing address but is actually in Mount Olive) is open with extended hours, 16 craft beer options and live music.

(Jersey Girl Brewing via Instagram)

In the Beer Garden, visitors can bring their own lawn chairs, in addition to using available picnic tables, high top tables and wooden barrel “tables.” Bring food or order locally for delivery, dogs are welcome.

(Lone Eagle Brewing via Facebook)

44 Stangl Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822

Phone: 908-237-2255

Open since 2016, Lone Eagle offers 12 to 14 beers on tap at any given time, with a “balanced board” of IPA's, saisons, stouts, porters, lagers and ales.

(Lone Eagle Brewing via Facebook)

The outside area seats more than 60, while its 5,000 square-feet tasting room with reclaimed wood from Hunterdon County includes an 1,800 square-foot loft.

11 Minneakoning Road, Raritan Township

Phone: 908-392-0893

Since 2015, Conclave Brewing has been serving up its own beer in Hunterdon County.

Guests can buy small, individual pre-packaged snacks on-site, or bring outside food (and clean-up when done).

(Conclave Brewing)

Family-friendly, though children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times. "We love dogs, but we are not allowed to have dogs on our premises," according to the website, though service dogs are allowed.

(Cape May Brewing Company)

1288 Hornet Road, Cape May

Phone: 609-849-9933

Cape May Brewery offers a beer garden and tasting room, which features up to 24 of their craft beers and homemade sodas on tap at any time. All ages are welcome, and visitors must be 21 and older to drink.

(Cape May Brewing Company)

The "Brewtanical Garden" in the field behind the Tasting Room is open until late fall.

(Icarus Brewing via Instagram)

1790 Swarthmore Ave, Unit 3 Lot 2 Lakewood

Phone: 732-276-6273

Lakewood's first microbrewery prides itself on “local flavor and fresh, hand-crafted ales and lagers.” There are roughly 20 beers on tap at any given time, and at times, the beer Slushie machine is fired up.

(Icarus Brewing via Instagram)

The brewery is closed on Tuesdays and open every other day, with hours adjusted seasonally, as of August.

(Eclipse Brewing)

25 E. Park Avenue, Merchantville

Phone: 856-662-7453

Merchantville's only craft brewery offers a wide variety of small batch beer styles on tap.

(Eclipse Brewing)

Eclipse Brewing offers lots of picnic tables, chairs, shade and tents for outdoor visitors, as well as a cozy indoor tasting room.

(Beach Haus Brewery via Instagram)

801 Main Street, Belmar

Phone: 732-202-7782

Since 2015, Beach Haus has been brewing every drop of its own beer in Belmar. A spacious taproom features 15-20 rotating beers on tap.

(Beach Haus Brewery via Instagram)

The open-air deck is season permitting. Beach Haus Bar & Grill by David Burke also offers a menu available by the local celebrity chef.

(Alementary via Instagram)

58 Voorhis Lane, Hackensack

Phone: 201-968-1290

Family-friendly hours are noon - 4p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the website. From Weekdays and after 4 p.m. on weekends, all patrons and guests in the Biergarten must be 21 and older.

(Alementary via Instagram)

The microbrewery and taproom features 8 taps, pouring a rotating selection of craft brews. Alementary is also dog-friendly in its outdoor Biergarten.

