The best NJ pizzeria that doesn’t exist anymore — and the ones that still do
Growing up on 14th street in Union City in the 1970s, we were never far from a pizzeria. We had four in a five-block radius. But the best one of them all was Cristina's pizza located on 17th Street and Bergenline Avenue.
Named after Cristina Pisani, they served an incredible thin-crust pie that was to die for.
The tables had "Swami" machines that told your fortune while you waited for your food.
Many a day I'd hang with Cristina's son Robbo playing Pat Cooper's "Our Hero" to the guys sitting at the bar.
Robbo tells the story
"Started in 1937-1997 by my grandparents Vincent and Mary Moscatelli. Grandparents retired in 1966. When Vincent passed away in 1967 the business was run by Cristina Pisani who was the firstborn daughter of Vincent and Mary. She ran it with her husband Andrew until 1997 when they eventually closed Cristina’s to retire."
What made Cristina customers keep coming back?
"What made customers come back many years later was not only the thin crust, brick oven-baked pizza but also the mussels, meatball sandwiches, and sausage sandwiches that were also popular. The dining room was dimly lit with yellow lights at each booth and on every booth, table was a Genie napkin holder that for a penny you would ask the genie a question, pull the handle and a card with the answer to your question would pop out."
Of course, many came back to see if their names were still carved in the tables.
"Customers would also come back to reminisce looking at the carved names that they had carved in the soft knotty pine walls of the dining room. Thousands of names and initials some carved in hearts, graduation days, birthdays, etc. were carved on every wall of the dining room. Cristina’s was the place to be after Emerson High, Union Hill high, and Saint Michaels High schools football, basketball games, and dances. It would be wall-to-wall teenagers."
Cristina's was actually used as a backdrop in the movie "Baby It's You"
"In 1982, the producers for the movie “Baby It’s You” starring Roseanne Arquette and Vincent Spano approached Cristina to film scenes for their movie. They needed a bar/ restaurant with a 1960s theme. The restaurant’s dining room had a Rock-Ola Jukebox that played 45s. Also in the corner was the old-style phone booth. That is what enticed the producer to use Cristina’s."
But mostly Cristina's was all about people from all sides of the aisle coming together to put politics aside and enjoy a great meal,
"Cristina’s was also dining where even local political foes would come to eat and if they were there on the same night they would be buying drinks for each other as Politics had no place in Cristina’s Dining Room. You came to eat, drink and enjoy the food and the friendly atmosphere or even possibly a visit to your table by either Vincent, Mary, Cristina, or Andrew stopping by to say hello".
According to my listeners and social media following, here are the best places in Jersey where you can still go and grab a slice
Caryn Elizabeth
DeLucia’s in Raritan
Avni Balwani
Razza in Jersey City
Susanne Bamberger Kaczun
Arturo’s in Maplewood. They ferment their dough somehow and it takes days to make it and it’s amazing.
Amanda Alboum
Rocco’s in Bedminster has the best Sicilian I’ve ever had!
James McWilliams
AMA Pizza in Hillsborough Township
Tricia Larsen
Dominick’s in Raritan NJ
Katherine Barbosa-Ariza
Grandma slice, Nona’s in Florham Park
Christine Adamo Bruno
Christine Adamo Bruno
Sorrento's in Mendham
Mara Madden
Clemente's Grandma's pizza in Berkeley Heights
Katherine Barbosa-Ariza
Penne Vodka slice, Clemente’s in Berkeley Heights
Joe Nappi
The Sawmill in Seaside Heights. Haven't had a bad experience yet. My friends from south Jersey even prefer them over Lorenzo's in Philly.
@CristinaCFowler
Manninos in Hightstown! Hands down the best grandma pie.
@ChuckDender
Ralph’s in Nutley. Napolis in Hoboken a close second
@BrianReiss7
Vic’s in Bradley Beach
@BrianReiss7
Federici’s in Freehold
@BrianReiss7
For tomato pie style, DeLorenzo’s with Papa’s a close second (both in Robbinsville).
Cheryl McCloskey
Bunny’s South Orange
Priscilla Vincent
Prima Pizza Kitchen in Somerville
Rachel Zolna
Hot House in Hoboken
Alisa Ryan
La Rustique in Jersey City!
Jenny Taylor
Pizza One in Wayne
Luke Mariano
Sam's Pizza Palace in Wildwood
@dar_meg
Big Slice Pizza in Ocean City and Wildwood
Wanda DePinto
Ridge Pizza in Basking Ridge
Christina Bonito
DiMaio’s in Berkeley Height
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.
