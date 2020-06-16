It’s summer and it’s time to make sure that you get your fill of the best from the Garden State. Across the state there are farm stands offering some of the best produce in the country. From beets to asparagus to local potatoes, NJ farm stands top supermarkets every day of the week.

One of my favorite things to get at our local farm stands is fresh picked Jersey corn. I eagerly wait every year for the relatively short season toward the end of the summer. The key to enjoying Jersey produce is that the produce itself has taste. Unlike tomatoes that are brought in from around the world, Jersey farm tomatoes have the right soil and temps to offer a delicious snack any time of the day. Slice thick, a little sea salt, ground black pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil is all you need. Remember, don’t put them in the fridge! Best way to eat them is warm from the sun.

As far as the corn, simple also rules. Boil for 3-4 minutes, a little salt and some butter. Or try extra virgin olive oil and red pepper flakes. Or just eat it plain. You won’t be disappointed.

For me, the best part beyond the great food? No mask necessary to shop outside.

