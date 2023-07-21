4 family farms in NJ to hit this weekend
On a typical day, I start the show off with a brief conversation with our news anchor Eric Scott. More times than not, the conversation turns to food. On Friday we started talking about our favorite New Jersey farm stand for fresh Jersey corn.
When I cook the corn it's a max three minutes in boiling water, sometimes I throw a pat of butter into the water to join the corn. Simple trick, bring the pot to a full boil, then throw in some kosher salt, then the corn goes in for three minutes. Pull the corn out and plate it with some butter.
Really, it's a whole meal.
Here are four other farms for you to get corn, tomatoes and every other great produce coming from our fertile NJ ground:
Village Farm on Route 206 in Lawrenceville.
Fresh from the field every morning, they provide barrels so you can shuck the corn outside and bring home cleaned corn ready for the pot.
Tommy in Flemington called in about Ringoes Sweet Valley Farms
It's on Route 202 in Raritan Township. Many say it's the best corn in Hunterdon and they offer a 4th of July guarantee that they'll have corn for you!
Harry in Normandy Beach called in about Charlie's Farm Market
Peter is the owner and it's a must-stop if you are even close to Normandy Beach!
Tony in Brick called in about Samaha's market in Aberdeen.
Great people, produce and location.
Colleen in Flemington also called about Sweet Valley Farms stand on 202. She was milking her goats and delayed the milking to talk to us about her farm colleagues. She owns a small hobby Old Glory Acres with Dairy Goats making soap.
She'll be expanding so stay tuned as they may be top of the list soon!
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
