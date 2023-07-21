4 family farms in NJ to hit this weekend

On a typical day, I start the show off with a brief conversation with our news anchor Eric Scott. More times than not, the conversation turns to food. On Friday we started talking about our favorite New Jersey farm stand for fresh Jersey corn.

When I cook the corn it's a max three minutes in boiling water, sometimes I throw a pat of butter into the water to join the corn. Simple trick, bring the pot to a full boil, then throw in some kosher salt, then the corn goes in for three minutes. Pull the corn out and plate it with some butter.

Really, it's a whole meal.

Here are four other farms for you to get corn, tomatoes and every other great produce coming from our fertile NJ ground:

Village Farm on Route 206 in Lawrenceville.

Fresh from the field every morning, they provide barrels so you can shuck the corn outside and bring home cleaned corn ready for the pot.

New Jersey Corn loading...

Tommy in Flemington called in about Ringoes Sweet Valley Farms

It's on Route 202 in Raritan Township. Many say it's the best corn in Hunterdon and they offer a 4th of July guarantee that they'll have corn for you!

Sweet Valley Farms loading...

Harry in Normandy Beach called in about Charlie's Farm Market

Peter is the owner and it's a must-stop if you are even close to Normandy Beach!



Tony in Brick called in about Samaha's market in Aberdeen.

Great people, produce and location.

Colleen in Flemington also called about Sweet Valley Farms stand on 202. She was milking her goats and delayed the milking to talk to us about her farm colleagues. She owns a small hobby Old Glory Acres with Dairy Goats making soap.

She'll be expanding so stay tuned as they may be top of the list soon!

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:



The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom