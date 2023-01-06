The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state.

The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy.

In an article on TapInto Kenilworth (written by our friend, Telina Cuppari, the “Pizza Lady”), over 800 restaurants were in the running for the trophy, but Madsen told TapInto Kenilworth, "Massimo's is the true picture of mom and pop from the moment you walk in."

Massimo via Facebook Massimo via Facebook loading...

Second place was given to Vilardo's Italian Deli in Nutley and third place went to Fiore's in Hoboken.

Massimo via Facebook Massimo via Facebook loading...

The prized mutz

Massimo’s is open six days a week (closed on Mon.) and makes fresh mozzarella starting at 7:30 AM every day. In addition to the mutz, they also make and sell sausage, ravioli, all sorts of Italian sandwiches, paninis, and more. Their catering menu includes both hot and cold Italian dishes.

Massimo via Facebook Massimo via Facebook loading...

Apparently, Madsen was not familiar with Massimo’s until they made the cut down to the top fifty (the winner was decided via an online vote). His Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook page has over 66 thousand members, and Jersey Sandwich Joints has over 46 thousand.

Jersey Pizza Joints also puts on the Pizza Bowl every year; it’s gotten so big that it is being held at the Meadowlands this year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey

NJ Diners that are open 24/7