The best ‘hole in the wall’ places in New Jersey

While some people might consider the term "hole in the wall" an insult, to me it means hidden gem where you might get some amazing food. Earlier this month the website The Daily Meal listed the 75 best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in America.

While most of them were in NYC or L.A., three from New Jersey did make the list. Surely there are more than a trio of these joints in New Jersey. We asked our listeners to name a few of their favorites.

- DOMESTICATED DAD - ASBURY PARK (Great breakfast sammies and amazing crumb cake)

- SPANO'S - PT. PLEASANT (Tomato pies and great Italian food)

- THE RED WOLF INN - BELVIDERE (Great steaks)

- ROYAL BBQ - SOUTH RIVER (Amazing Portuguese barbecue)

- PICK IT DELI SQUARE - OLD BRIDGE (Great deli sandwiches)

- NEW PARK TAVERN - JERSEY CITY (Great burgers)

- BRITTANY CAFE - ATLANTIC CITY (Excellent breakfast and lunch comfort food)

- SCANNICCHIO'S AT LEFTY'S BAR - ATLANTIC CITY (Great old school Italian with a great old school bar)

- KITCHEN 87 - MT. HOLLY (Great homemade English muffins)

- TOWN PUB - TABERNACLE (Great American & Italian classics)

