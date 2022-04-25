The best Greek restaurants in NJ, according to New Jerseyans

Greek cuisine is one of the healthiest and tastiest options we have in the Garden State.

Every year we join our extended family and friends for "Greek Easter." Pete and Elena host every year in Summit and we eagerly await the event. From the lamb sausage to the Souvlaki and slow-roasted whole pig, it's a culinary experience.

For a few weeks after the event, I'm craving Greek food and there is no shortage of great spots in the Garden State to deliver the goods!

Whether it's octopus, lamb chops, tzatziki, moussaka, or Greek salad with feta, dill, and scallions, you can find a great place in the Garden State.

I asked the listeners as a part of "Small Business Monday" brought to us by my friends at www.VCSsoftware.com. We had a flood of calls and I picked the best five from the conversations.

If you have a Greek place to add, please download the FREE NewJersey 101.5 app and hit me up on the chat feature. I might read your pick on the air!

Ben in Princeton and Asteady in Hamilton both suggested Local Greek on Leigh Street in Princeton

Father Paul in Toms River recommended Kosta's Grill in Tuckerton

Teddy in Colonia suggests Ambeli Greek Tavern in Cranford

Joe in Matawan recommends Anemos Greek Cuisine in Manalapan

Ron in Edison suggests The Greek Spot in Red Bank

