The best experiences you can have in NJ according to AI
When you’re born and raised in New Jersey, you feel like you’ve done it all. You know the ins and outs of this state so well that you can put together a whole itinerary for someone visiting from out of state.
But I’ve always wondered what the Garden State means and looks like from the outside. So instead of asking friends who live in other states, I simply went to AI. If we’re looking from the outside, why not go beyond familiar voices?
I will warn you that some are obvious, but there are a few surprises on the list if you’re not local to South or North Jersey.
Here’s what AI thinks are the best things to experience in the Garden State:
Jersey Shore
Famous for its beautiful beaches, boardwalks, and vibrant summer atmosphere. Popular destinations include Seaside Heights, Atlantic City, and Cape May.
Liberty State Park
Home to Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park offers stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the Manhattan skyline.
Princeton University
A prestigious Ivy League institution located in the charming town of Princeton, known for its historic architecture and beautiful campus.
The Great Falls of Paterson
A national historic park showcasing a spectacular waterfall, providing a picturesque setting in Paterson.
Delaware Water Gap
A scenic area along the Delaware River offering hiking, camping, and water activities, perfect for nature lovers.
Cape May
Known for its Victorian architecture, Cape May is a charming seaside town with beautiful beaches, quaint streets, and a lively arts scene.
The Meadowlands
Home to MetLife Stadium, this area hosts major sports events and concerts. You can also explore the Meadowlands Environment Center for nature and bird watching.
Thomas Edison National Historical Park
Located in West Orange, this park preserves the home and laboratory of Thomas Edison, the inventor of the phonograph and the practical electric light bulb.
Six Flags Great Adventure
One of the largest amusement parks on the East Coast, featuring thrilling rides, water attractions, and a safari park.
High Point State Park
Offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, High Point is the highest peak in New Jersey and a great spot for hiking and picnicking.
Diners and Food Scene
New Jersey is famous for its diners, offering a diverse menu and a unique dining experience. The state also boasts a vibrant food scene with a variety of culinary options.
The Pine Barrens
A unique ecosystem covering a large portion of southern New Jersey, known for its dense pine forests, wildlife, and historical significance.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)
Located in Newark, NJPAC hosts a variety of performances, including concerts, Broadway shows, and cultural events.
Hoboken
A trendy city along the Hudson River, known for its lively nightlife, waterfront parks, and stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.
