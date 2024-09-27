The best city for making horror movies in the U.S. is in NJ

Halloween will be here before you know it, so if you’re anything like me, you’ve already started binge-watching horror movies.

Little did I know that New Jersey is home to one of the more popular spots to make them!

The experts at Giggster analyzed the number of horror films produced across various cities and states to reveal the spookiest filming locations.

According to Giggster’s study, Jersey City tops the list with around 132.35 horror films produced per 100,000 residents.

One of the latest entries in the genre is the 2022 psychological horror Smile, featuring eerie scenes shot in Jersey City. Another notable Jersey-based horror production is the 1984 horror-comedy The Toxic Avenger.

Also filmed in Jersey is the 1984 horror-comedy The Toxic Avenger. A favorite among fans of dark humor, this superhero black comedy splatter film revolves around a janitor who turns into a monstrous hero after a toxic waste accident.

Other notable horror films shot in New Jersey include Friday the 13th (1980), The Amityville Horror (1979), The Village (2004), and War of the Worlds (2005).

New Jersey is also home to one of the most Googled horror movie locations. That honor goes to Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick Township, which is where the original Friday the 13th was filmed.

If you consider yourself a horror movie buff, take a look to see how many of these films you’ve seen (and which ones you have to add to your watchlist for this October):

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

