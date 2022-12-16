The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live.

Travel and Leisure Magazine listed the ‘25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA’ and two South Jersey shore towns made the cut.

Atlantic City came in at 23rd, and Cape May was just ahead at number 21.

If you're like most people from New Jersey or visitors from out-of-state, you've probably only seen Cape May in the heat and hustle-bustle of summer. It's really a special place any time of year, but at Christmas it's magical.

Cape May

It's a long ride for most of us, being located along the southernmost tip of New Jersey. This time of year, Cape May is a picturesque, seaside town that looks like something straight out of a holiday movie. During the holiday season, the town is transformed with bright lights, festive decorations, and a host of holiday activities.

The Christmas season in Cape May starts with the Festival of Lights in November, during which the town is illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights. The town center is lined with Christmas trees, and caroling can often be heard in the air. There also are a variety of holiday-themed events throughout the season from holiday concerts, to a parade of decorated boats.

Holiday lights on storefronts

Cape May is also home to the popular Victorian Christmas celebration. During this event, local businesses and homes are decorated in the traditional Victorian style, and open their doors to the public. Visitors can tour the decorated homes and businesses, and find unique holiday gifts and decorations. If you have the time for a ride this year, you should really check it out.

