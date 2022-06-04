The Bedminster Farmers Market just started back up and you don’t want to miss it.

From fresh produce to a pizza truck on site, they have so much to offer. It’s not a very large farmers market but it’s well organized and features a great selection of local small business vendors. They also usually have live music and they are dog friendly.

It’s held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 9 until Oct. 30. They have staff there directing the parking traffic coming in and out of the farmers market.

The Bedminster Farmers Market is located at River Road Park, 3055 River Road in Bedminster, NJ.

Check out the photos from my most recent visit to the farmers market:

The Bedminster Farmers Market is back

Check out these recommendations for the best hiking spots in New Jersey:

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: