NJ town of 10,000 gets grocery store after half a century without

There is a Jersey Shore town that believe it or not has had no grocery store for half a century.

I experienced a little of this once. When I lived in Plainsboro the only supermarket in town other than a specialty Asian food market that lacked a lot of essentials was a Super Fresh. It closed in 2012 and left the sizeable town without a grocer for five years.

Photo by nrd on Unsplash bunch of vegetables

Imagine 50 years.

That’s been the reality for the nearly 10,000 people living in Keansburg since the mid 1970s. Safeway was the last one they had. In recent times people living here had to travel out of town to places like ShopRite in Hazlet or Stop and Shop in Keyport to buy food. About a 10-mile round trip.

After all this time Keansburg is just days away from finally have a grocery store again. A Market Fresh Supermarket is opening in the Keansburg Plaza on Main Street on July 1. According to app.com it’s an 11,000 square foot store that may be small but will provide everything you need.

Photo by Martijn Baudoin on Unsplash woman in brown coat walking on hallway

"You'll be able to do your full shopping here," co-owner Kumar Patel said. “Everything you will see in a supermarket, we have figured out how to compact it in 11,000 square feet, giving folks the opportunity to shop local, stay local.”

The mayor is thrilled.

“It will give residents, especially our senior population, the opportunity to buy fresh produce and meats without having to travel out of town," said Keansburg Mayor George Hoff.

I wish them many years of success and a huge grand opening.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo